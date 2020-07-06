"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
To say that Jesus was an immigrant or a refugee is false: Egypt was a province of the Roman Empire



Politifact: Egypt, or Aegyptus, was a Roman province and run by a prefect appointed by the emperor. There were many administrative vagaries among the vast territory Rome controlled at the time, but experts told us one thing was clear: Anyone who lived in the empire could pretty much go wherever they wanted. Well, as long as they paid their taxes.

Nuove tonteras, a quando la: “Solacium invasorum atque cooperativorum…” ??


Bergoglio is doing the dirty work for George Soros, who has been promoting illegal immigration and sponsoring cultural Marxism. 

The Evangelical Immigration Table Exposed As Another Soros Front

