The Apostate Brazilian bishop Dom Walmor who promotes gender ideology practices paganism

St. Thomas Aquinas commenting on Romans 1 says that sodomites are also idolaters.
ARCHIDIOCESIS DE BELO HORIZONTE BRAZIL ADOPTS GENDER IDEOLOGY IN ITS PASTORAL GUIDELINES:
In May 2019 the apostate bishop Dom Walmor became head of the Brazilian Bishops conference.
In 2010 he also became bishop for the Brazilian ordinariate for the faithful of eastern rite.
The apostate bishop who is president of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil, leaning on the heretical Amoris Laetitia admits in a document of the diocese other types of family.
And when the scandal broke, he cunningly to silence the opposition said that his words had been taken out of context to continue with impunity exploiting the faithful, and thus continue to impersonate a pastor when he evidently does not profess the Catholic faith.
Cardinal Bandmüller:
“The Instrumentum Laboris for the Amazon Synod constitutes an attack on the foundations of the Faith, and in a way that has not heretofore been thought possible. Thus it must be rejected with all decisiveness.”
Indigenous rituals for bishops and religious in Brazil
Bergoglio named him a member of the Congregation for Oriental Churches on 19 February 2014.
On 6 May 2019 he was elected president of the Episcopal Conference of Brazil.
He has held these positions in the Conference:
1999-2003 Member of the commission for the Doctrine of the Faith
Since 2003 Chairman of the commission for the Doctrine of the Faith
2007 Representative for the fifth general conference of the Latin American Episcopal Conference in Aparecida
Chairman of region Leste 2 of the Brazilian Bishops conference
Since 2019 Chairman of the Brazilian Bishops conference.
