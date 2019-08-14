Apostasy: Brazilian ex-priest Leonardo Boff has been identified as the theologian of reference for the synod's Instrumentum Laboris

|Francis “is one of us.”
Ex-priest Leonardo Boff promotes liberation theology, neo-paganism
Two months after the release of the Amazon Synod's working document, the neo-pagan views of one of its chief architects are coming into focus.
Brazilian ex-priest Leonardo Boff has been identified as the theologian of reference for the synod's Instrumentum Laboris.

In 1992, Boff left the priesthood and married a Marxist activist after being silenced by Joseph Ratzinger for promoting liberation theology.
But he continues to push his radical vision forward across the world.
"We have exceeded Earth's limits; it no longer has the bio-capacity nor the strength to produce and produce life as it used to," says Boff.
The synod's working document draws from his 1995 book Cry of the Earth, Cry of the Poor.
In it, Boff slams man as a parasite — in his words, "a true Satan of the Earth" — and urges him to recover what he calls "the aspect of truth in paganism."
Boff calls for a new world order in which all beings, human and non-human, are regarded as citizens.
He also advocates the establishment of a global government guided by a new universal religion.
The synod's working document has been slammed by Cdl. Gerhard Müller as "a radical U-turn in Catholic theology" and by Cdl. Walter Brandmüller as "heretical" and "apostate."
The Amazon Synod will be held in Rome from Oct. 6–27.
