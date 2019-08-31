Bergoglio transferred to Portugal the nuncio accused of covering up pedophiles in Chile

Bergoglio mocks the policy of zero tolerance on child abuse
Sodano Covered Up pedophile Marcial Maciel and hindered the legal processes of pedophilia in several countries
This news also exposed the Bergoglio farce of the alleged resignation of ´all´ Chilean bishops.
Scapolo participated in the appointment of Barros as bishop in Osorno in 2015.
Ivo hosted Bergoglio during his visit to Chile in January 2018 and later to Charles Scicluna.
The apostate Ivo Scapolo was one of the participants at the pagan ritual in Chile.
Bergoglio used a deceptive move handling sexual abuse cases in Chile: He has only accepted the resignation of three bishops, two by age limit and Juan Barros who took a sabbatical year
On December 2017 Bergoglio and his accomplice Sodano paid funeral honor to Cardinal Bernard Law who covered up more pedophiles in the Church without repentance. Sodano praised him without mentioning that he had committed several cover-up crimes and Bergoglio making fun of God's Justice asked for a final judgment of mercy.
Cruz Victim of sexual abuse of Karadima / Gay LGBT activist, assures that Bergoglio confirmed him in his homosexuality
Scandal in Chile "bishops" adore a pagan divinity, participating actively to a witchlike-pagan rite in honour of the god
