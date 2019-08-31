"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

♰♰♰

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Bergoglio transferred to Portugal the nuncio accused of covering up pedophiles in Chile

Bergoglio transferred to Portugal a Nuncio linked to the most notorious clerical abuser in Chile.

Bergoglio mocks the policy of zero tolerance on child abuse


Sodano Covered Up pedophile Marcial Maciel and hindered the legal processes of pedophilia in several countries 



This news also exposed the Bergoglio farce of the alleged resignation of ´all´ Chilean bishops.


Scapolo participated in the appointment of Barros as bishop in Osorno in 2015.
Ivo hosted Bergoglio during his visit to Chile in January 2018 and later to Charles Scicluna.





The apostate Ivo Scapolo was one of the participants at the pagan ritual in Chile.
Ivo Scapolo


Related:  

Bergoglio used a deceptive move handling sexual abuse cases in Chile: He has only accepted the resignation of three bishops, two by age limit and Juan Barros who took a sabbatical year 

 

On December 2017 Bergoglio and his accomplice Sodano paid funeral honor to Cardinal Bernard Law who covered up more pedophiles in the Church without repentance. Sodano praised him without mentioning that he had committed several cover-up crimes and Bergoglio making fun of God's Justice asked for a final judgment of mercy.

"Law, who resigned in disgrace to the archbishopric of Boston in 2002 when it was revealed that he covered up dozens of predatory pedophile priests, by transferring them from the parish without informing the parents or the police."

Cruz Victim of sexual abuse of Karadima / Gay LGBT activist, assures that Bergoglio confirmed him in his homosexuality

Francis exposed as a liar by own advisers on abuse victim

Francis Recycles Monsignor Dario Viganò Who Manipulated Benedict’s Letter

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)