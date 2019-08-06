A perfect example of missionaries who do not evangelize and worship pagan idols is the marxist Indian "Salesian priest" Justino Sarmento Rezende

This Indian Marxist activist says he learned to practice pagan rituals from his ancestors. He was sacrilegiously ordained a priest without fully converting to Christianity +25 years ago.
|Justino Sarmento Rezende
The antiClerical Religion Digital page writes:
In the short time he spent at home, Father Justino could not learn the traditions of the native culture, which his grandfather, a pajé of the community, tried to teach him, because in school they were not taught indigenous values All hampered by the fact that indigenous ceremonies and rituals were prohibited in the villages. Christianity became the controller of indigenous traditions, demonizing those who performed them and considering them as a sign of backwardness. In spite of everything, these were done in secret.
He wrote on Facebook:
Tuyuka body!
Yanomami Painting!
Tie Xavante!
Tie Xavante!
Each of us, indigenous from different backgrounds, is moved by the spirits of our divine-human grandparents. Only we know who we are. Who is not indigenous cannot enter our world, our soul and think like us, cannot see the world as we see it. However, we have many non-indigenous people who sympathize and become like one of us.
In the current Brazilian context, the expression of contempt and hatred towards indigenous peoples is more intense. Given this I tell my indigenous relatives that we must be strong, persevering and persistent in defending our lives, cultures, territories that are symbols of life. Our struggles also serve the good of everyone and the world. My non-indigenous friends help us with your solidarity. May the God of Life protect us every day!
The apostate Justino Sarmento Rezende promotes the pagan customs of the Indians and idolatry.
The Marxist apostate Justino Sarmento Rezende violates the First Commandment by putting false gods before God.
"The prophecies of the Apocalypse show that Satan will imitate the Church of Christ (Catholic Church) to deceive mankind; he will set up a church of Satan in opposition to the Church of Christ. Antichrist will assume the role of Messias; his prophet will act the part of Pope, and there will be imitations of the Sacraments of the Church. There will also be lying wonders in imitation wrought in the Church."Published in 1927 by Father E. Sylvester Berry in his book, The Church of Christ: An Apologetic and Dogmatic Treatise.
The apostate Justino Sarmento Rezende encourages his own brother and nephew to practice paganism.
Bergoglio confirms him in his apostasy.
Related:
No comments:
Post a Comment