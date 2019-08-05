Bergoglio once again blasphemes Christ, saying that his bride's beauty was restored after being "caught in flagrant adultery."

Heresiarch Bergoglio: “And it comes to my mind to say something that may be foolish, or perhaps a heresy, I don’t know.”
Anti-Pope Francis: “Let us not grow discouraged! The Lord is purifying his Bride and converting all of us to himself. He is letting us be put to the test in order to make us realize that without him we are simply dust. He is rescuing us from hypocrisy, from the spirituality of appearances. He is breathing forth his Spirit in order to restore the beauty of his Bride, caught in adultery. We can benefit from rereading the sixteenth chapter of Ezekiel. It is the history of the Church, and each of us can say it is our history too. In the end, through your sense of shame, you will continue to act as a shepherd. Our humble repentance, expressed in silent tears before these atrocious sins and the unfathomable grandeur of God’s forgiveness, is the beginning of a renewal of our holiness”.
|“Y me viene a la mente decir algo que puede ser una insensatez, o quizás una herejía, no sé.”
Bergoglio blasphemed Christ saying that His Bride has been 'caught in flagrant adultery', referring to the scandals of homosexual abuse perpetrated by the apostate sodomites
Catechism of Saint Pius X:
Do all the children of the Church share in this communion of goods?All Christians who are in the grace of God share in the communion of internal goods, while those who are in mortal sin do not participate in these goods.Why do not those who are in mortal sin participate in these goods? Because that which unites the faithful with God, and with Jesus Christ as His living members, rendering them capable of performing meritorious works for life eternal, is the grace of God which is the supernatural life of the soul; and hence as those who are in mortal sin are without the grace of God, they are excluded from perfect communion in spiritual goods, nor can they accomplish works meritorious towards life eternal. […] Who are they who do not belong to the Communion of Saints? Those who are damned do not belong to the Communion of Saints in the other life; and in this life those who belong neither to the body nor to the soul of the Church, that is, those who are in mortal sin, and who are outside the true Church.
Who are they who are outside the true Church?A. Outside the true Church are: Infidels, Jews, heretics, apostates, schismatics, and the excommunicated. (Catechism of Saint Pius X. no. 4-5.10-11)
https://web.archive.org/web/20180315024540/https://www.ewtn.com/library/CATECHSM/PIUSXCAT.HTM
Who are they who are outside the true Church?A. Outside the true Church are: Infidels, Jews, heretics, apostates, schismatics, and the excommunicated. (Catechism of Saint Pius X. no. 4-5.10-11)
https://web.archive.org/web/20180315024540/https://www.ewtn.com/library/CATECHSM/PIUSXCAT.HTM
24 Q. To be saved, is it enough to be any sort of member of the Catholic Church?
A. No, to be saved it is not enough to be any sort of member of the Catholic Church; it is necessary to be a living member.
A. No, to be saved it is not enough to be any sort of member of the Catholic Church; it is necessary to be a living member.
25 Q. Who are the living members of the Church?
A. The living members of the Church are the just, and the just alone, that is, those who are actually in the grace of God.
A. The living members of the Church are the just, and the just alone, that is, those who are actually in the grace of God.
26 Q. And who are the dead members?
A. The dead members of the Church are the faithful in mortal sin.
17 Q. Why is the true Church called Holy?
A. The true church is called Holy because holy is her Invisible Head, Jesus Christ; holy are many of her members; holy are her faith, her laws, her Sacraments; and outside of her there is not and cannot be true holiness.
A. The dead members of the Church are the faithful in mortal sin.
17 Q. Why is the true Church called Holy?
A. The true church is called Holy because holy is her Invisible Head, Jesus Christ; holy are many of her members; holy are her faith, her laws, her Sacraments; and outside of her there is not and cannot be true holiness.
No comments:
Post a Comment