"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

♰♰♰

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Vatican News share the pantheistic anthem ´Ancestral Pan-Amazon´ that worships the indigenous god Tupã


Ancestral PAN-AMAZON
Composition: Antonio Cardoso
Gravadora editora Paulinas COMEP  Videoclip Verbo Filmes

Tupã is the name of the supreme god in the Guaraní creation myth.



Amazon Synod: ‘Missionaries that do Not Evangelize, Married Indigenous Priests, Worship of Pagan Idols’







Bergoglio admits that he is the Father of this apostasy: "The Amazon synod is the “son” of Laudato Si"


Cardinal Brandmüller is right: the Instrumentum laboris is heretic and calls to apostasy. Here is the proof.




Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)