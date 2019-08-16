In Colombia, the bishops and nuns let themselves be conjured by a shaman in preparation for the A-masonic apostate synod

Prophecy of Our Lady of La Salette Fulfilled:
“Several will abandon the faith, and a great number of priests and members of religious orders will break away from the true religion; among these people there will even be bishops”.
“Lucifer together with a large number of demons will be unloosed from hell; they will put an end to faith little by little, even in those dedicated to God. They will blind them in such a way, that, unless they are blessed with a special grace, these people will take on the spirit of these angels of hell; several religious institutions will lose all faith and will lose many souls”.
The two apostates whose names appear in the Catholic News Service article are:
- Pro Gay Pedro Ricardo Barreto Jimeno vice president of the Pan-Amazonian church Network, or REPAM
|Apostata Jesuita Pedro Ricardo Barreto Jimeno, S.J., Arzobispo de Huancayo (Perù), Vicepresidente de la Red Eclesial Panamazónica
- Apostate Joaquin Pinzon Guiza
The apostate Bishop Joaquin Pinzon Guiza of Puerto Leguizamo-Solano said : “(Pope Francis) wants to give visibility to the people of the Amazon and listen to their concerns, their teachings, their spirituality” (Crux)
Father Paul Kramer said:“The antipope and his apostate collaborators will be as sister Lucy said, supporters of the devil, those who work for evil without being afraid of anything.”
Dear Catholic brothers, we need to take action. We cannot stand by while we see how this sect of communist sodomite Masons mocks our faith and desecrate our churches; under the leadership of the apostate Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
° First, DO NOT attend Novus Ordus masses where you identify that the priests are Marxist, homosexual, Pro-homosexual, profane the churches in any way; or spend the time throwing flowers at Bergoglio because that is a sign they support the apostasy of Bergoglio. Avoid confession with those evil priests. Why, because all you will receive is to be made to feel guilty for being Catholics or manipulated to accept the apostate Bergoglio. Or, they will try to make you feel fear or accuse you of being schismatics instead of them denouncing the rebellion of Bergoglio.
There is no longer any doubt Bergoglio promotes a Luciferian apostate clergy and anyone who joins them joins the Antichrist church.
° Second, let your relatives and friends know what is happening. Use social networks to share the news that is evidence of the apostasy of Bergoglio. It is necessary that there is no Catholic left on the planet who does not know what is happening.
° Third pray and fast; it is necessary that those who still have the grace to attend Latin Mass redouble our prayers for God to shorten this time of great tribulation and for God to soon collapse the apostate Bergoglio from the usurpation of the papacy.
And finally, do not cooperate economically with any of these evil bishops and/or evil priests. Remember that the Magisterium of the Catholic Church excommunicates Ipso Facto any Catholics who collaborate with heretics, Marxists and apostates.
