Prayers of Thanksgiving for Our Lady's Assumption

Adore the eternal Father with a Pater, Ave, and Gloria; then say, I adore Thee, Eternal Father, my Lord and my God, in union with all the heavenly host, rendering Thee infinite thanks for every grace and favour Thou hast granted to Mary, most holy Virgin, Thy well-beloved daughter, and, above all, for that height of power to which Thou didst exalt her by her Assumption into heaven.
Adore the Eternal Son with a Pater, Ave, and Gloria; then say I adore Thee too, Eternal Son, my God, my Lord, and my Redeemer, in union with all the heavenly host, rendering Thee infinite thanks for every grace and favour Thou hast granted to Mary, Virgin most blessed, Thy well-beloved Mother, and, above all, for the gift of highest wisdom with which Thou didst glorify her on her Assumption into heaven.
Adore the Holy Ghost with a Pater, Ave, and Gloria; then say, I adore Thee also, O Holy Ghost, the Paraclete, my God and my Lord, and in union with all the heavenly host I render Thee infinite thanks for every grace and favour Thou hast granted to the most blessed Virgin, Thy most loving Spouse, and, above all, for that most perfect and divine charity with which Thou didst inflame her most holy and most pure heart in the act of her most glorious Assumption into heaven. In the name of Thy most chaste Spouse, I humbly beg of Thee to grant me the grace of remission of all my most grievous sins which I have committed from the first moment when I was able to sin until this day, for all of which I grieve exceedingly, firmly purposing rather to die than ever again offend Thy Divine Majesty; and relying on the high merits and most powerful protection of this Thy most loving Spouse, I beg of Thee to grant me the most precious gift of Thy grace and Divine love, by vouchsafing me those lights and special helps whereby Thy eternal providence has determined to will my salvation, and to bring me to Thyself.
Then say three times:Holy Mary, all ye holy men and women, saints of God, intercede for us to our Lord, that we may merit his help and be saved. Amen.
To the Most Blessed Virgin:I acknowledge thee and I venerate thee, most holy Virgin, Queen of Heaven, Lady and Mistress of the Universe, as Daughter of the Eternal Father, Mother of his well-beloved Son, and most loving Spouse of the Holy Spirit. Kneeling at the feet of thy great Majesty, with all humility I pray thee, through that divine charity with which thou wast so bounteously enriched on thy Assumption into heaven, to vouchsafe me favour and pity, placing me under thy most safe and faithful protection, and receiving me into the number of thy happy and highly-favoured servants. Deign, Mother and Lady most tender, to accept my miserable heart, memory, will, powers, and senses, internal and external; govern them all in conformity to the good pleasure of thy Divine Son, as I intend by my every thought and deed to give thee glory and honour. And, by that wisdom with which thy well-beloved Son glorified thee, I pray and beseech thee to obtain for me light that I may clearly know myself and my own nothingness, and in particular my sins, that so I may hate and loathe them ; and that I may discern the snares of the infernal enemy, and all his modes of attack, whether open or hidden. Above all, most tender Mother, I beg of thee the grace of N.
Say three times:Pardon, O Lord, pardon, we beseech Thee, the sins of thy servants; that we, who of our own actions know not how to please Thee, may be saved by the intercession of the Mother of thy Son, our Lord. Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen. May the almighty and merciful Lord, Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, bless and preserve us. Amen.
Virgin of all virgins,
To thy shelter take us,
Gentlest of the gentle,
Chaste and gentle make us.
Let us pray.
(Indulgence of 300 days)
