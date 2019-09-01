Gay activist James Martin celebrates Bergoglio's evil election of the Gay activist, Muslim Pro Invasion, Matteo Maria Zuppi as 'cardinal'

“From the height of My Glory, I see eagerly joining that religion, culprit, sacrilege, wicked, in a word that religion similar to Mohamed…I see BISHOPS joining.”
“For earth sake, I will lose a large number of My priests; the faithful will die in their faith, rather than joining that infamous religion.” French mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny
“Why, I ask, O damnable sodomites, do you seek after the height of ecclesiastical dignity with such burning ambition? Why do you seek with such longing to snare the people of God in the web of your perdition?” St. Peter Damian
Hildegard of Bingen OSB : Homosexuality is the supreme offense against God.
St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274)
"It is absurd for a heretic to say that he believes in Jesus Christ. To believe in a person is to give our full consent to his word and to all he teaches. True faith, therefore, is absolute belief in Jesus Christ and in all He taught. Hence, he who does not adhere to everything Jesus Christ has prescribed for our salvation does not have any more of the Doctrine of Jesus Christ than the pagans, Jews and Mohammedans."
In the Treatise on True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin, St. Louis de Montfort teaches us that the Virgin Mary will lead us in the fight against Satan, to battle against the army of the Antichrist; formed by heretics, apostates, wicked, idolaters and Mohammedans. Saint Louis adds that in these latter times, the Blessed Virgin will raise up great saints, who will extend the empire of Jesus Christ over "the impious, the idolaters and the Muslims."
Gay Activist James Martin : "Pope appoints ‘gay-friendly’ bishops, cardinals to change Church on LGBT"
