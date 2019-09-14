“We hate the Church, but Pope Francis is on our side”: Bergoglio's anti-Church

Daniel 11:31 And arms shall stand on his part, and they shall defile the sanctuary of strength, and shall take away the continual sacrifice, and they shall place there the abomination unto desolation.
Mundabor: The Gaystapo plus auxiliary troops are using the “schism” as an insult to decent Catholics.The game is very simple: you take something very normal (=being a Catholic) and turn it into an insult, “schismatic”...An old game, practised by Commies and Nazis alike. Again, you need the Press. The FrancisTroops do all they can.
However, there is a little problem: neither Stalin nor Hitler had to deal with the Internet. The Internet is too atomized to be controlled. It’s like trying to stop a tide with your hands. It allows people to know the facts, read the comments on them, form their own opinion. There is really nothing you can do. This is why I find it pathetic when all these presumed trendy wannabe Twitterati think that they can shape Catholicism. They really can’t. They should rather say this: “we hate the Church, but Pope Francis is on our side”...
