Bergoglio's Amazon pseudo-synod promotes the apostasy of 'missionaries' who do not evangelize but worship pagan idols

Bergoglio instead of confirming his brothers in the Catholic faith confirms them in their rebellion against God.
A Pagan ritual took place during the sacrilegious mass of the apostate bishop Dariuz Kałuża in New Guinea.
A Pagan ritual took place during the sacrilegious mass of the apostate bishop Dariuz Kałuża in New Guinea.
en.news (This apostasy) Took place at the Highlands Catholic Youth Rally (July 9 to 13) in Kewabi. (The Apostate)
Father Robert Ablewicz, a co-celebrant, posted a video on social media.
The locals wore clay masks with pig's teeth while playing around with bow and arrow. They led the entrance procession and were followed by the processional cross, the priests and the bishop.
Pope St. Pius X: "For Catholics, nothing will remove the authority of the Second Council of Nicaea, where it condemns those who dare, after the impious fashion of heretics to deride ecclesiastical traditions, to invent novelties of some kind or to endeavor by malice or craft to overthrow any one of the legitimate traditions of the Catholic Church." Encyclical Letter Pascendi Dominici Gregis, September 8, 1907
Prophecy of Our Lady of La Salette Fulfilled: Many will abandon the faith, and the number of priests and religious who will separate themselves from the true religion will be great; even Bishops will be found among these persons.
Saint Thomas of Aquinas commenting on Romans 1 warned that sodomites are idolaters.
"Even heretics appear to possess Christ, for none of them denies the name of Christ. Still, anyone who does not confess everything that pertains to Christ does in fact deny Christ."
Pope Leo XIII:
"There can be nothing more dangerous than those heretics who admit nearly the whole cycle of doctrine, and yet by one word, as with a drop of poison, infect the real and simple faith taught by our Lord and handed down by Apostolic tradition."
Instead of teaching the pagans the Catholic faith, so that they may convert and be saved, these apostates despise the Catholic priesthood and learn from paganism.
Instead of teaching the pagans the Catholic faith, so that they may convert and be saved, these apostates despise the Catholic priesthood and learn from paganism.
The Wanderer: «Also, let us not forget that, as the
pontiff himself has said, his theological mentor was Lucio Gera and his “theology of the people”, according to which “the people” are not subject to being evangelized but subject to evangelize. It is understood in this way, beyond the undeniable populist eagerness, that Bergoglio's first gesture to look at the fateful Vatican loggia 13/3/13 has been to ask for the blessing of the people. And that also explains why he ordered a survey of the people to know his opinion about the family and other questions of sexual morality. The people teach.»
St. Pius X condemns this apostasy that attacks the Catholic priesthood.
Christ himself established the distinction within the Church of those who teach and those who are taught
Is there any distinction between the members of the Church?There is a very notable distinction between the members of the Church; for there are some who rule and some who obey; some who teach and some who are taught.
What do you call that part of the Church which teaches?That part of the Church which teaches is called the Teaching Church.
What do you call that part of the Church which is taught?That part of the Church which is taught is called the Learning Church, or the Church Taught.
Who has set up this distinction in the Church?Jesus Christ Himself has established this distinction in the Church.
What do you call that part of the Church which teaches?That part of the Church which teaches is called the Teaching Church.
What do you call that part of the Church which is taught?That part of the Church which is taught is called the Learning Church, or the Church Taught.
Who has set up this distinction in the Church?Jesus Christ Himself has established this distinction in the Church.
No comments:
Post a Comment