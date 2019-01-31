"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action" (Council of Vienne) ♰♰♰

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Saint John Bosco preached against Islam and denounced the "impostor" Muhammad and his false religion

“It would take too long to tell you all the stories about this famous impostor (…) Mohamed’s religion consists of a monstrous mixture of Judaism, Paganism and Christianity. Mohamed propagated his religion, not through miracles or persuasive words, but through the force of arms. [It is] a religion that favors every sort of licentiousness and which, in a short time, allowed Mohamed to become the leader of a troop of brigands. Along with them he raided the countries of the East and conquered the people, not by introducing the Truth, not by miracles or prophecy; but for one reason only: to raise his sword over the heads of the conquered shouting: believe or die.” -- St. John Bosco
Don Bosco, pray for us.


 

Bergoglio's church is punishing U.S. priests for speaking the truth about Islam and jihad.


