Bergoglio's monstrance mockery in WYD Panama

Pope St. Pius X: "The Church has no right whatsoever to touch the institution and form of the Sacraments."
"Attempting to reconcile our Faith with the modern mentality leads not only to weakening of that Faith, but to its total destruction."
"For Catholics, nothing will remove the authority of the Second Council of Nicaea, where it condemns those who dare, after the impious fashion of heretics to deride ecclesiastical traditions, to invent novelties of some kind or to endeavor by malice or craft to overthrow any one of the legitimate traditions of the Catholic Church." Encyclical Letter Pascendi Dominici Gregis, September 8, 1907
Bergoglio always hides his mockery of the sacred Christian symbols behind tear-jerking stories.
Marie-Julie Jahenny:
“I understood that the angels would carry away many tabernacles from the churches to shield the Holy Sacrament from the outrages.”
“They will not stop at this hateful and sacrilegious road. They will go further to compromise all at once and in one go, the Holy Church, the clergy and the Faith of my children.” She announces the, “Dispersion of the pastors by the Church itself; real pastors who will be replaced by others formed by hell, initiated in all vices, all iniquities, perfidious, who will cover souls with filth. New preachers of new sacraments, new temples, new baptisms, new confraternities.”
“... Antichrist and his prophet will introduce ceremonies to imitate the Sacraments of the Church. In fact there will be a complete organization - a church of Satan set up in opposition to the Church of Christ. Satan will assume the part of God the Father; Antichrist will be honored as Savior, and his prophet will usurp the role of Pope. Their ceremonies will counterfeit the Sacraments . . .” Father E. Sylvester Berry in his book, The Apocalypse of St. John.
Father Herman B. Kramer
New Sacraments: "The False Prophet may institute secret rites, through which the followers of Antichrist will be advanced by degrees into the deeper mysticism of his cult. A sort of diabolical sacramental system would thus be instituted conferring the graces of Satan and consecrating people to the service of the Beast." The Book of Destiny page 325
– Prophecy of Archbishop Fulton Sheen
He will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the Church, because he, the Devil, is the ape of God. It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content. It will be a mystical body of the Antichrist that will in all externals resemble the mystical body of Christ …
