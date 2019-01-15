Fr Rod Pead: Is Pope Francis not just a Heretic, but a Apostate?

Catholic Monitor
Editor Rod Pead of the United Kingdom Christian Order magazine posed the question:
Is Pope Francis not just a heretic, but a apostate?
Pead in the January edition article "Faithless" goes over a laundry list of Francis's errors starting with Jorge Bergoglio's quotes against Jesus Christ's Great Commission "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations":
"1 October 2016: 'There is a very grave sin against ecumenism: proselytism.' Twelve days later... 'Proselytism is strongest venom against path of ecumenism'... on 18 November 2016... 'I repeat, proselytism among Christians is a sin.'"
"... [I]f one accepts the validity of both Benedict's resignation and Bergoglio's election (thoughtful Catholics are split on the reasonable arguments pro and con)."
"... [And Francis's] outrageous 'magisterial' statements on faith (e.g. there is no Catholic God; doctrinal security exists no more; he who claims to have all the answers does not have God within him; proselytism is nonsense; atheists can go to heaven; etc.)."
"'... Bergoglio [is not] merely a heretic [but] an apostate because he adheres to a system that rejects the possibility of religious truth and the objective moral Law'?"
"... We look forward to that endgame corrective by Almighty God, in His good and providential time... determined and declared by dutiful cardinals, [that] will end our Jorgean nightmare."
Maybe this "providential time" is coming for today LifeSiteNews reported that Cardinal Raymond Burke repeated what he said in 2016:
"But it is true that, for classical commentators, a pope who departs from his office in dogmatic questions, that is to say, who is guilty of heresy ceases to be the Pope, automatically."
(LifeSiteNews, Cdl. Burke: Pope Francis' response to abuse crisis is 'more confusing than anything,'" January 14, 2019)
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church. Pray an Our Father now that Cardinal Burke and other cardinals not just talk, but act.
No comments:
Post a Comment