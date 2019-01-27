Neumayr on Francis in Panama: “His sermons could have been written by Nancy Pelosi”

January 27, 2019, 12:01 am
His sermons could have been written by Nancy Pelosi
According to the traditional mind of the Church, the duty of a bishop is to save souls, not spout off about complicated political matters beyond his competence. But for Pope Francis, the kingdom of heaven holds less appeal than the politics of the moment. At times during his visit to Panama his politicizing of Christianity made him sound pantheistic: “Your Son’s way of the cross continues in the plea of our mother earth, profoundly wounded by the pollution of her skies, the barrenness of her fields, the contamination of her waters, trampled underfoot by disregard and a fury of consumption beyond all reason.”
