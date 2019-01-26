"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action" (Council of Vienne)
Saturday, January 26, 2019
Excommunication is a medicinal measure that is why God expelled Adam and Eve from Paradise to prevent their eternal damnation
New York cardinal: Excommunicating pro-abortion politicians ‘not an appropriate response’
Cdl. Dolan Rejects Calls to Excommunicate Cuomo
Two US bishops support excommunication of New York Governor over ‘vile’ abortion law
1 Corinthians 5:13 God will judge those outside. "Expel the wicked person from among you."
