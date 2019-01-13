"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action" (Council of Vienne) ♰♰♰

Sunday, January 13, 2019

In Argentina for the leftist Heresiarch Bergoglio "Nestor Kirchner was an anointed one, and he was received by the hands of God"




In Argentina Bergoglio professed the heresy that an unrepentant sinner who dies in mortal sin is saved.
                         




Pachamama

Bergoglio held a Catholic funeral to the apostate Pro Gay former president of Argentina where he adulated and honored him. The Argentine president died suddenly without time to repent.
 VIDEO "Nestor Kirchner was an anointed one, and he was received by the hands of God"







In Argentina Bergoglio Betrayed the Catholic Faith by paying funeral homage to Pro-gay Former President Néstor Kirchner.





Bergoglio compares Lula da Silva with Jesus Christ 


Bergoglio gave his support to Lujan's sacrilegious mass and causes more scandal by signing leftist group T-shirt 

On August 2nd 2005, Bergoglio prayed before the dead body of the Muslim president of the Islamic Center of Argentina. The Imam leading the service was reciting passages of the Qur’an and praying that their prophet Muhammad blessed this deceased Islamic leader. Bergoglio at the service said: “With my prayer I ask the creator, the most merciful to repay him for all the good he did.” 
