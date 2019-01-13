In Argentina for the leftist Heresiarch Bergoglio "Nestor Kirchner was an anointed one, and he was received by the hands of God"

In Argentina Bergoglio professed the heresy that an unrepentant sinner who dies in mortal sin is saved.
Bergoglio held a Catholic funeral to the apostate Pro Gay former president of Argentina where he adulated and honored him. The Argentine president died suddenly without time to repent.
VIDEO "Nestor Kirchner was an anointed one, and he was received by the hands of God"
In Argentina Bergoglio Betrayed the Catholic Faith by paying funeral homage to Pro-gay Former President Néstor Kirchner.
Bergoglio compares Lula da Silva with Jesus Christ
No comments:
Post a Comment