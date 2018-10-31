Bergoglio gave his support to Lujan's sacrilegious mass and causes more scandal by signing leftist group T-shirt

Apostate Marxist Agustín Radrizzani organized a profane mass for a leftist group in Lujan on Saturday, October 20 and closed the sacrilegious mass in a profane and irreverent manner. The ITE MISSA EST was: "Chao, gracias, RAJEN, QUE ESTO SE ACABÓ"
Pablo Moyano, on the mobilization to Luján, said Sunday that the mass gathered yesterday to trade unionists, legislators and mayors of the PJ in Luján under the slogan "Peace, bread and work" had the endorsement of Pope Francis. "It could not have been done without the Pope's support" "We have a very good relationship with Pope Francis, without doubt this mobilization could not have been done in the Basilica of Luján without his permission"
Antonio Caponnetto: Radrizzani and those who supported him in this sacrilegious parody. Radrizzani and his constituents, partners, protectors, stokers and artificers have publicly incurred sin against the Second Commandment...Take, first and foremost, our repudiation and rejection, the aforementioned pastors, traitors to the Catholic Church, and fautores of this neo-begotten, who after decades of ecclesiastical derision, have finally found in Bergoglio the Charon of this barge, mimic and antithesis of the Boat.
