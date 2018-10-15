Bergoglio Implicated In the Sexual Abuse Of Deaf Orphans In Argentina

Report: Pope Francis Implicated In the Sexual Abuse Of Deaf Orphans In Argentina October 9, 2018 Michael Stone
As a Cardinal in Argentina Pope Francis was told that priests were raping deaf children but did nothing to stop the sexual abuse and punish the abusers.
In a sordid report from the Daily Beast comes a tragic tale of the systematic rape and sexual abuse of deaf orphans by Catholic priests and monks, a story that begins in Italy and ends in Argentina, where the future Pope Francis was then known as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
The story explains how deaf children were groomed for sexual abuse, noting:
The details of the story are sickening, and begin in Italy, with a boy named “Giuseppe,” who “was born to impoverished parents outside of Verona in northern Italy with a congenital birth defect that left him deaf and mute.”
The deaf boy was eventually enrolled at the Antonio Provolo Institute for deaf and mute children. The Daily Beast reports:
Giuseppe reports:
After the abuse claims of Giuseppe and others became public, the offending priests and monks were quietly shipped off to Argentina. This is standard practice for the Catholic church, and has been for decades. When a priest is caught raping and sexually assaulting children, he is quietly moved to a new location, where the pattern resumes.
The offending priests from Italy were shipped to another school for the deaf run by Catholics, only this school was in Argentina, where Pope Francis was serving as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. The Daily Beast reports:
At the Provolo Institute in Mendoza, Argentina, under the direction of Father Nicola Corradi, the abuse of deaf children continued. Corradi “was finally arrested in 2016 on allegations that he abused 22 deaf and mute children over the course of nearly three decades. Three other priests were arrested with him. There are more than 60 civil trials going on across Argentina against priests like Corradi who allegedly abused children.”
As for the abuse in Argentina, The Daily Beast notes:
In other words, Pope Francis knew about the sexual abuse, but did nothing to prosecute the criminals. He simply transferred the child raping priests to a new location. According to the report, victims from the Provolo Institute repeatedly asked for a meeting with the then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now Pope Francis. However, Bergoglio refused to meet with the victims.
In 2013 Añazco and other victims from the Provolo Institute sent a registered letter of protest to Pope Francis, reminding him that he had ignored the reports of abuse. Pope Francis has not replied.
Father Giménez is still an active priest.
Bottom line: As a Cardinal in Argentina Pope Francis was told that priests were raping deaf children but did nothing to punish the predatory priests.
Victim advocates claim that Bergoglio knew about the sexual abuse of Father Corradi and did nothing to stop him.
Bergoglio declared venerable a bishop accused of sexually abusing disabled children.
Bishop Giuseppe Carraro has been implicated in the sexual abuse scandal perpetrated against deaf-mute catholic students of the Provolo Institute.
Retired 1978 as Verona bishop. Died 1980. Accused 2009 of repeatedly molestingboy who attended school for deaf. Carraro was being considered for beatification at time of complaint. He was declared to be Venerable on 16 July 2015 by Jorge Mario Bergoglio.