The Apostate Omella believes that Bergoglio is creating "new types of families"

“We should not be afraid to open up to this”
by INFOVATICANA | October 14, 2018
The press conference on Friday to report on the
Synod of Bishops left a worrying warning, and there are too many. The archbishop of Barcelona, Cardinal Juan José Omella, said:
At #Synod2018 Presser;
CardinalJuan José Omella says “As old folks we should not be afraid to embark on this new path the Pope is pointing out to us. It is a path that is leading us to new kinds of families, new family relations, and we should not be afraid to open up to this”
— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) October 13, 2018
It is a warning of what awaits us in the final document of the Synod, which will be released in the coming weeks, and which, according to the last document of Francis, will have the character of 'ordinary magisterium' automatically.
On November 6, 2015 the anti-pope Bergoglio invalidly appointed the apostate Juan José Omella archbishop of Barcelona and on June 28, 2017, "cardinal" of the anti-church.
