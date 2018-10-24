Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Vatican News called Francis 'Successor of Christ'


In an article of Vatican News written by Renato Martinez, Martinez calls Bergoglio the ´successor of Christ´.
After public criticism that unmasks the idolatrous concept of the Bergoglians who have put  Bergoglio above Christ usurping the place of God, Vatican News Corrected  the news.


 2 Thessalonians 2:
Who opposeth, and is lifted up above all that is called God, or that is worshipped, so that he sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself as if he were God.


This is not the first time that the Bergoglians, especially the Sodomites, treat Bergoglio as a god who usurps Christ.




Jesuit General: Pope Has "No Jurisdiction" For the Church Worldwide

