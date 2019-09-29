Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in the battle against the devilish Bergoglian heresy that revolts against God

Saint Francis de Sales wrote that veneration of Michael is the greatest remedy against despising the rights of God and against insubordination, skepticism, and infidelity.
Daniel, 12: 1. “But at that time Michael will rise up, the great leader, who stands up for the sons of your people. And a time will come, such as has not been from the time that nations began, even until that time. And, at that time, your people will be saved, all who will be found written in the book.
St. Thomas says of St. Michael: “Michael is the breath of the Redeemer’s spirit who will, at the end of the World, combat and destroy antichrist, as he did Lucifer in the beginning” .
Prayer for Perseverance
O God, Thou hast made blessed Michael, Thy Archangel, victorious over the proud Lucifer and all the wicked spirits. We beseech Thee that, combating under the Cross and ever adopting his maxim, "Who is like unto God," we may be victorious over all our enemies, and be delivered from all evils. Regulate our lives according to Thy will and Commandments. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.
St. Michael the Archangel,
defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,
and do thou,
O Prince of the heavenly hosts,
by the power of God,
thrust into hell Satan,
and all the evil spirits,
who prowl about the world
seeking the ruin of souls. Amen..
