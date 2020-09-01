Apostate Kenneth Boller pushes Black-Lives-Matter ideology during Mass

As Father Paul Kramer said: “The antipope and his apostate collaborators will be as sister Lucy said, supporters of the devil, those who work for evil without being afraid of anything.”
en.news The elderly Father Kenneth Boller exchanged the Catholic Faith with Black-Lives-Matter ideology during a Mass in St Xavier in New York City, USA (August 30).
He displayed photographs of black persons like saints, included George Floyd, a petty crook who died from a drug overdose. In the form of a creed, Boller asked the faithful to confirm his “racial justice” ideology:
“Do you support racial justice, equity and compassion in human relations?" - Yes.
"Do you affirm that white privileges are unfair and harmful to those who have it and those who do not?" - Yes.
"Do you affirm that white privilege in the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled where it is present?" - Yes.
"Do you support racial equity, justice and liberation for every person?" - Yes.
"Do you affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person." - Yes.
"Will you strive to understand more deeply what injustice and suffering white privilege and white supremacy cause?" - Yes.
"Will you commit to help transform our church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for everyone?" - Yes.
The questioning continues on the video which was published by Michelle Malkin on Twitter.com
St. Francis Xavier Church (Manhattan) that is run by apostates Jesuit dissidents is on the list of the gay activist group of Catholic dissidents New Ways Ministry.
