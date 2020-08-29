The apostate Gabriel Barba promotes the LGBT agenda in Argentina with Bergoglio's complicity

Gay activist Gabriel Barba recently chosen by anti-Pope Bergoglio to corrupt the diocese of San Luis Argentina in opposition to Catholic moral doctrine and in defiance against the Laws of God promotes sex change, cross-dressing, homosexuality, gay adoptions, etc.
As Father Paul Kramer said: “The antipope and his apostate collaborators will be as sister Lucy said, supporters of the devil, those who work for evil without being afraid of anything.”
The apostate Barba personally invited a well-known transvestite LGBT activist from the city to read one of the intentions of the prayer of the faithful.
The apostate Barba Gabriel Barba, took over the diocese July 11. The sacrilege occurred on August 25 during the patronal mass of the diocese to celebrate the feast of Saint Louis the king.
The homosexual LGBT activist López declared that he accepted the invitation in order to make the homosexuals more visible and to demand homosexual “rights.”
“When the Bishop learned of my presence he asked the organizers that I read an intention. And with great pleasure, not only for a personal matter, but for what I represent towards the (gay) collective, I decided to do it, ” the transvestite said in communication with El Diario.
Gay activists such as Mónica Astorga and James Martin applauded this act of apostasy.
These Argentine apostates are usurping the place of God by giving a new subjective pseudo identity to men who disguise themselves as women by calling them trans women contrary to the biological nature given by God and in open defiance against the teachings of the Catholic Church.
Bergoglio contradicts the immutable truth of the human person and contradicts the teaching of the Church
