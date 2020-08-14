St. Maximilian Kolbe declared ecumenism as the enemy of the Blessed Virgin Mary; a movement to be opposed and destroyed

CFN, John Vennari:
The mission St. Maximilian entrusted to his Knights of the Immaculata was that of converting the whole world to the Catholic Church. He said,”Only until all schismatics and Protestants profess the Catholic Creed with conviction, when all Jews voluntarily ask for Holy Baptism – only then will the Immaculata have reached its goals.”[1]
“… In other words” Saint Maximilian insisted, “there is no greater enemy of the Immaculata and her Knighthood than today’s ecumenism, which every Knight must not only fight against, but also neutralize through diametrically opposed action and ultimately destroy. We must realize the goal of the Militia Immaculata as quickly as possible: that is, to conquer the whole world, and every individual soul which exists today or will exist until the end of the world, for the Immaculata, and through her for the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.”[2]
Fr. Edward Hanahoe, a superb theologian writing in the 1950s, pointed out a principal evil of the new ecumenism. He explained it has the effect of “perpetuating the state of separation, serving rather to keep people out of Church than to bring them into it.” (3)
A more perfect portrayal of post-Conciliar ecumenism could hardly be penned.
Those who promote the Council’s new ecumenism never remind the non-Catholic of the duty to convert to the Catholic Church for salvation. The true principle of conversion of non-Catholics is now replaced with a new principle of “convergence with non-Catholics.” (4) Thus, as Fr. Hanahoe warned, today’s ecumenism serves to perpetuate the state of separation of those outside the Church, rather than bring them into it. The ecumenism espoused by Catholics since the Council is actually a counterfeit model of unity adopted from the World Council of Churches (5) that implicitly denies the thrice-defined infallible doctrine: “Outside the Church there is no salvation.” (6)
