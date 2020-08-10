"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)
♰♰♰
Monday, August 10, 2020
Modernist Bishop Jaime Soto supports Soros-funded anti-Catholic Marxist subversive organization BLM
This is the same modernist Bergoglian 'bishop' who is persecuting Father Jeremy P. Leatherby in Sacramento California.
Black Lives Matter is a Marxist subversive group funded by George Soros, which promotes abortion and homosexuality.
