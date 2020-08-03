Excommunicate Heretical Archbishop Diarmuid Martin

Irish Petition to Excommunicate Top Prelate
“From the height of My Glory, I see eagerly joining that religion, culprit, sacrilege, wicked, in a word that religion similar to Mohamed…I see BISHOPS joining.”“For earth sake, I will lose a large number of My priests; the faithful will die in their faith, rather than joining that infamous religion.” Prophecies For Our Times of Marie-Julie Jahenny
Ireland's Heretical Bishop!The heretical Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin seems to have forgotten the 1st Commandment as he is here seen giving his blessing to an Islamic celebration at our sacred Gaelic grounds in Croke Park! This is not merely a scandal, it is a mortal sin.
The Catholic hierarchy has failed the Irish people many times, but this is pure heresy! Diarmuid Martin should be excommunicated from the Catholic church for his heretical actions. Has he forgotten the religion this liberal cleric claims to preach? The 1st Commandment is very clear;
"I am the Lord thy God, thou shalt not have any strange gods before Me."
How can we accept an Archbishop who gives his blessing to an Islamic celebration of animal sacrifice! Christ's sacrifice on the cross was the final sacrifice, yet Martin has decided that this barbaric Islamic festival deserves the endorsement of the Catholic church!
This is heresy!
Here lying, heretical bishop Martin is pictured at the centre of Gaelic culture engaging in outright apostasy! The true Catholic people of Ireland cannot accept this treacherous, corrupt heretic as a fellow Christian nevermind our Archbishop! He must be not only laicized but excommunicated! This heretic does not deserve the title of Christian nevermind of Archbishop!
St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274)
"It is absurd for a heretic to say that he believes in Jesus Christ. To believe in a person is to give our full consent to his word and to all he teaches. True faith, therefore, is absolute belief in Jesus Christ and in all He taught. Hence, he who does not adhere to everything Jesus Christ has prescribed for our salvation does not have any more of the Doctrine of Jesus Christ than the pagans, Jews and Mohammedans."
St. Thomas Aquinas taught: “If anyone were to worship at the tomb of Muhammad, he would be deemed an apostate”.
