Bergoglio promotes ‘ecological conversion’ in meeting with left-wing environmental activists

My God, grant me the grace to love you as much as I possibly can. (St John Vianney)



40 DAYS TO FREEDOM:



The best victory is to conquer yourself



Sancte Joseph, Terror Dæmonum, Ora Pro Nobis



Prayer of St. Francis,(Make Me A Channel of Your Peace) St. Francis of Assisi: The law of Christ, which is fulfilled by charity, bids us seek after the health of the soul rather than of the body



Lord, help me to live this day, quietly, easily. To lean upon Thy great strength, trustfully, restfully. To wait for the unfolding of Thy will, patiently, serenely. To meet others, peacefully, joyously. To face tomorrow, confidently, courageously. -St. Francis of Assisi

St. Simon of Lipnica pray for Us.



Novena for Deliverance From Homosexuality



An Act of Spiritual Communion



Without repentance there is no salvation



Mary, Help of Christians. Pray for us



Sancte Joseph, Terror Dæmonum, Ora Pro Nobis



PRAYER TO SAINT JOSEPH, THE PROTECTOR OF CHRISTIAN FAMILIES Great Saint Joseph, who wast chosen of God to be the head of the holiest and most august of families, deign to cast thy eyes upon us, and take us this day under thy special protection. Holy Patriarch, model of the holiest faith, and of the most perfect virtues, obtain for all the members of this family grace to withstand the dangers and seductions of the world, and to remain stedfastly attached to the LORD. Obtain for us that, always united by the bonds of the most tender charity, and encouraging one another mutually in good works, we may taste under thy auspices the sweetness of that peace which JESUS has promised to His true disciples. But above all, when our last hour shall come, obtain for us that we may find grace before the Sovereign Judge, so that, reunited in heaven at the foot of Thy Throne, we may celebrate everlastingly the glory of GOD and thy praise. Amen.

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18



🙏St. John Bosco on doing everything for the glory of God✝🙏 🙏



Colossians 4:2 Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with thanksgiving.



"When the shepherd becomes a wolf, the first duty of the flock is to defend itself." (Condemnation of Nestorius from the Liturgical Year, 1904 A.D.)

Dr. Monica Breaux, PhD, a Catholic therapist and sex addiction expert https://www.ariseforhim.com/wholly-men.html https://drmonicabreaux.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php https://web.archive.org/web/20131120015103/http://www.drmonicabreaux.com/tvradio.html Monica Breaux, PhD, MSW http://www.catholictherapists.com/monica-breaux-phd

Dr. Aardweg: ‘Homo-tyranny is upon us’ in the Catholic Church



Gay Reparative Therapy Guides



Appeal to the bishops to investigate Pope Francis for heresy



"Likewise, a priest who neglects his own sanctification can never be the salt of the earth; what is corrupt and contaminated is utterly incapable of preserving from corruption; where sanctity is lacking, there corruption will inevitably find its way. Hence Christ, continuing this comparison, calls such priests salt that has lost its savor, which is good for nothing any more, but to be cast out and to be trodden on by men."

(Pope St. Pius X, "Haerent Animo", 1908 A.D.)



"'A great dignity,' exclaims St. Lawrence Justinian, 'but great too is the responsibility; placed high in the eyes of men they must also be lifted up to the peak of virtue before the eye of Him who seeth all; otherwise their elevation will be not to their merit but to their damnation.'"

(Pope Pius XI, "Ad Catholici Sacerdotii", 1935 A.D.)

“the family that prays together, stays together.”



― Arb. Fulton J. Sheen:



Fighting the heresy of modernism



St Francis of Sales pray for us.



Natural Law and Marriage



The Rights of God.



Bergoglio Intention is to “Ridicule” the Papacy



Bergoglio mocks the Priesthood and the Papacy instituted by Jesus Christ



"Fly from bad companions as from the bite of a poisonous snake. If you keep good companions, I can assure you that you will one day rejoice with the blessed in Heaven; whereas if you keep with those who are bad, you will become bad yourself, and you will be in danger of losing your soul." -- St. John Bosco



St. Vincent Ferrer -- Sermon on the Last Judgment: In the same way, in the time of Antichrist, the Sun of justice will be obscured by the interposition of temporal goods and the wealth which Antichrist will bestow on the world, inasmuch as the brightness of faith in Jesus Christ and the glow of good lives will no longer shine among Christians. For, lest they should lose their dominion, temporal rulers, kings and princes will range themselves on the side of Antichrist. In like manner, prelates for fear of losing their dignities, and religious and priests to gain honors and riches, will forsake the Faith of Christ and adhere to Antichrist.

Bp. Schneider Denounces Gnostic Clergy



