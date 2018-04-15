Bergoglio's stubbornness in the same heresy: Atheists go to Heaven if they have their children baptized

Vatican Insider: The boy wants to know about the fate of his atheist father who had his children baptized. Emanuel asked him if his father, who was an atheist but had his four children (his two brothers and a sister) baptized, went to heaven after his death. And not to hell. Bergoglio answered: “he was a good man, he is with God”
"If only we could cry like Emanuele when we have pain in our hearts. He cries for his father who died and had the courage to do so before us because there is love in his heart - he points out - his father was an atheist, yet he had his four children baptized, he was a good man. It's nice that a son says that about his father, that he "was good". If that man was able to raise his children like that, then he was a good man. God is proud of your father".
Francis then emphasizes: "God has the heart of a father, your father was a good man, he is in heaven with Him, be sure. God has a father's heart and, would God ever abandon a non-believing father who baptize his children? God was certainly proud of your father, because it is easier to be a believer and have your children baptized than to be a non-believer and have your children baptized. Pray for your father, talk to your father. That is the answer”.
(Bergoglio) answered to a little girl, "We are all children of God, all, even the unbaptized ones, yes, even those who believe in other religions, or those who have idols. Those of the mafia are also children of God but prefer to behave like children of the devil".
Galatians 1: 9 As we said before, so now I say again: If any one preach to you a gospel, besides that which you have received, let him be anathema.
Let Jorge Bergoglio be Anathema!
If anyone says that man can be justified before God by his own works, whether done by his own natural powers or through the teaching of the law, without divine grace through Jesus Christ, let him be anathema.
(Council of Trent, Session VI, Canon 1)
Hebrews 11:6: Without faith it is impossible to please God.
John 3:18 He who believes in him is not condemned; he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.
Mark 16:16 He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.
Revelation 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, they shall have their portion in the pool burning with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.
Teachings of the Magisterium
Saint Pius X: As a matter of fact, however, merely naturally good acts are only a counterfeit of virtue since they are neither permanent nor sufficient for salvation. Encyclical Editae Saepe, n. 28
Bergoglio already professed the same heresy in Argentina:
In On Heaven and Earth, pp. 12-13 Bergoglio says he respects atheists and doesn’t try to convert them:
“I do not approach the relationship in order to proselytize, or convert the atheist; I respect him… nor would I say that his life is condemned, because I am convinced that I do not have the right to make a judgment about the honesty of that person… every man is the image of God, whether he is a believer or not. For that reason alone everyone has a series of virtues, qualities, and a greatness of his own.” Francis, April 30, 2015, Discourse: “A memory comes to mind of a woman, born in a family of atheists, and she too was an atheist; not agnostic, but atheist. But she was a good woman…”
Council of Trent judges Bergoglio’ idea on obtaining spiritual fruits in other religions
Without the justice of Christ, human effort is of no use in meriting eternal life
If anyone shall say that divine grace through Christ Jesus is given for this only, that man may more easily be able to live justly and merit eternal life, as if by free will without grace he were able to do both, though with difficulty and hardship: let him be anathema […] If anyone shall say that men are justified without the justice of Christ by which He merited for us, or that by that justice itself they are formally just: let him be anathema. (Denzinger-Hünermann 1552.1560. Council of Trent, Canons on justification, January 13, 1547)
