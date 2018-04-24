Gay Week at heretical Jesuit University of Mexico

Rector de la Universidad Iberoamericana Ciudad de México
Tel. +52 (55) 5950-4000 Ext. 4500
Ibero University in México is a youth corruption center
David Davalos, should be behind bars for corrupting young catholics instead of having the title of rector of a Catholic University.
The Ibero-American University, in charge of the Company of Jesus, welcomes the fifth consecutive year in Mexico City the "week of human diversity", an event that promotes the LGTBIQ agenda (lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual, intersex and queer), and is organized by a platform called "Plural IBERO".
ACI
Dirección de Comunicación Institucional
carlos.valle@ibero.mx
Tel. +52 (55) 5950-4197
The Iberoamerican University "IBERO" in Mexico City, of the Company of Jesus, defended the realization of a gay event in its facilities, and pointed out that the real question before the controversy is "why not?".
In a dialogue with ACI Prensa this April 18, the Director of Communications of IBERO in Mexico City, Carlos Valle, recalled that "this is not the first time that a week has been done on diversity", and he assured that this event responds. One of the founding values of this university is inclusion. "
Faced with the question of why host an event like this, which announces a sensual dance workshop in which the person bends and moves the hips provocatively, called "twerking", and a campaign to "release the nipple", Valle replied that "rather the question would be: why not?"
For the Director of Communications of the IBERO, it is about "coherence to this university mission".
Today starts the Fifth Human Diversity Week (April 23-27, 2018) at the Jesuit Ibero-American University in Mexico City.
The event that promotes the LGBT agenda is an initiative of “Plural Ibero,” a university student organization.
Print and digital advertisements on the web and social media feature naked torsos and buttocks of men and women. A promotional video * (Warning homosexual content) also shows lascivious movements and obscene exchanges of homosexual caresses. The background music in Spanish commands, “Do not define me, do not project your fears onto me.”
The first workshop of the week is called “The Start of the Gay Empire” and will discuss how students can efficiently organize “against electoral political conservatism” in preparation for the Mexican presidential election in July 2018.
Among other deviations, the week will promote:
- A “twerking workshop,” which is a sensual dance where the person sways and moves the hips provocatively;
- A “drag queen” competition, where men dress as women with makeup and exaggerated attire.
- Nudist exhibitions such as “Free the Nipple” and “The Undressed,” which includes photographs of men disguised as women with naked torsos.
The Department of Communications of the Jesuit University defended the event in a statement on April 13, saying that it is a part of “the freedom of artistic and academic expression and the thought processes of our [male and female] students.”
Last row below, we see Fr. David Davalos, S.J., rector of the Ibero-American University, who is an ardent defender of homosexual “marriage” and the one principally responsible for this Human Diversity Week.
So, we have the Jesuit Order – founded to form the youth in Catholic doctrine – that today is the spearhead of the Revolution in the Church, promoting sins against nature that call down the vengeance of God. And what about our Jesuit Pope? We leave the answer to the reader...
BOYCOTT IBERO UNIVERSITY.
St. Hildegard of Bingen explains that homosexuality is the supreme offense against God.
Scivias is an illustrated work by Hildegard von Bingen, completed in 1151 or 1152, describing 26 religious visions she experienced.
78. God will judge all perpetrators of fornication, sodomy and bestiality:
"Let those who approach My altar appear in My sight in chastity, as also should those who desire to receive the sacrament of the body and blood of My Son, lest they should fall into ruin. "
Saint Hildegard of Bingen O.S.B
Liber divinurom operum:
“And the serpent said: 'I shall pour forth my breath in order to extinguish the line of the sons of men, and then men shall be kindled with passions for other men, commiting shameful acts.”
“And the serpent, taking delight shouted, this is the supreme offense against the One who given man his body . That His image may be stamped out because man has avoided natural relations with women.”
“It is the devil, then, who convinced them to become unfaithful ones and seductors, which prompted them to murder, becoming bandits and thieves, because the sin of homosexuality leads one to the most shameful violence and all vices.”
No comments:
Post a Comment