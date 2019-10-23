Bishop Gracida supports the heroes who tossed Amazon ‘Pachamama’ idols into Tiber

Fred Martinez wrote in his blog Catholic Monitor:
Rene Gracida alone among all the Catholic bishops of the entire world is defending God's greatest commandment:
"You shall have no other gods before me."
After the heroes who are called "Cristeros" extracted the sacrilegious pagan idols of Pachamama from the Santa Maria in Traspontina church in the Vatican and plummeted the idols into the Tiber River only one bishop in the entire world defended them.
Bishop Gracida proclaimed on his Website:
"Pachamama drowned, as it should be."
I can only proclaim and shout with my fist raised in salute:
Viva Cristo Rey!
Viva Los Cristeros!
Viva #IamCristeros!
Viva La Virgen de Guadalupe!
Viva San Jose!
Viva Obispo Gracida!
Viva Cristo Rey!
✝🎖🙌🔥💒🙏
I raised my fist in salute with and to Los Cristeros, Bishop Gracida, all faithful Catholics and with the Catholic Resistance in solidarity, support, strength, defiance and resistance against those who dare go against Cristo Rey - Christ the King!
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church. Shout again with the raised fist in salute: Viva Cristo Rey! Viva Cristo Rey! Viva Cristo Rey!
I am Cristeros!
As a final suggestion, maybe wherever the Catholic Resistance meets maybe you as a group should end your meeting with an Our Father for the restoration of the Church and by saying or shouting: I am Cristeros! Viva Cristo Rey!
He continued writing in Catholic Monitor:
The Choices: I am Cristeros, I am Pagan or I am Santeria
There are three choices for Catholics:
- The first is that of all faithful Catholics who stand in solidarity and support of the heroes called "Cristeros" who extracted the sacrilegious pagan idols in the Vatican and plummeted them into the Tiber River.
All in solidarity with the heroes are now called "I am Cristeros."
All faithful Catholics are now joining the "#IamCristeros" movement which it appears was started by Deacon Nick Donnelly on Twitter when it was learned that officials who apparently are connected to the Vatican were attempting to capture and punish the heroes called the "Cristeros."
Around the world, Catholics are who are in solidarity with the heroes are saying:
"I am Cristeros." Come get I me. I did it. Viva Cristo Rey!
- The next choice is the sacrilege of saying worshipping pagan idols in the Vatican isn't against God's greatest commandment: "You shall have no other gods before me."
- The final choice of most Francis apologists is to say that the obviously naked pagan idols are somehow sacrilegious naked images of the Virgin Mary.
All Catholic Latinos who are familiar with the darker side of their culture know of "botanica" occult shops and know this idea is demonic Santeria in which saint images are used as masks to worship pagan energies, gods or goddesses some tied to Mother Earth paganism.
Catholic apologist and Santeria expert Jesse Romero said:
"Shout it from the rooftops': 'Santeria is demonic and Catholicism is the one true religion.' This hybrid is superstitious and deadly to your soul."(Jesseromero.com, "Catholicism & Santeria... Can you do Both," July 11, 2017)
I end by saying:
I am Cristeros. Come get me. I did it. Viva Cristo Rey!
Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.
“I am Cristeros”: Catholics worldwide support men who tossed Amazon ‘Pachamama’ idols into Tiber
John Zmirak, author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism, told LifeSiteNews that putting the wooden figures in Roman churches was a “hate crime.”
“The enshrinement of pagan idols in churches at the Vatican was a hate crime against every Catholic alive ― and against our pagan ancestors who abandoned such demonic fetishes for the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jesus,” Zmirak stated.
“Imagine if some apostate imam had enshrined a taxidermied pig on top of the Qaaba in Mecca, or some self-hating rabbi had sprayed the Western Wall with swastikas. That’s how bad this was,” he continued.
“The brave members of the Church who tossed those crude sex-magick totems into the Tiber deserve our thanks and support.”
Zmirak said he wishes priests and bishops were as animated as these unknown men in their defense of the Catholic faith.
“If the Vatican identifies and prosecutes these courageous Catholics, [the men] should in turn file hate crime charges with the Italian government against the organizations that colluded in profaning these historic churches,” he concluded.
The faithful Italian Catholics must file legal charges before the Italian justice against REPAM for the crime of HATE AGAINST OUR CATHOLIC FAITH by desecrating the House of God with shamanic rituals with the collaboration of shamans and the Anglican lesbian Emilie Teresa Smith.
