Bishop Gracida supports the heroes who tossed Amazon ‘Pachamama’ idols into Tiber

There are three choices for Catholics:



The first is that of all faithful Catholics who stand in solidarity and support of the heroes called "Cristeros" who extracted the sacrilegious pagan idols in the Vatican and plummeted them into the Tiber River.





All in solidarity with the heroes are now called "I am Cristeros."





All faithful Catholics are now joining the "#IamCristeros" movement which it appears was started by Deacon Nick Donnelly on Twitter when it was learned that officials who apparently are connected to the Vatican were attempting to capture and punish the heroes called the "Cristeros."





Around the world, Catholics are who are in solidarity with the heroes are saying:





"I am Cristeros." Come get I me. I did it. Viva Cristo Rey!



The next choice is the sacrilege of saying worshipping pagan idols in the Vatican isn't against God's greatest commandment: "You shall have no other gods before me."







The final choice of most Francis apologists is to say that the obviously naked pagan idols are somehow sacrilegious naked images of the Virgin Mary.





All Catholic Latinos who are familiar with the darker side of their culture know of "botanica" occult shops and know this idea is demonic Santeria in which saint images are used as masks to worship pagan energies, gods or goddesses some tied to Mother Earth paganism.





Catholic apologist and Santeria expert Jesse Romero said:





"Shout it from the rooftops': 'Santeria is demonic and Catholicism is the one true religion.' This hybrid is superstitious and deadly to your soul." (Jesseromero.com, "Catholicism & Santeria... Can you do Both," July 11, 2017)





I end by saying:





I am Cristeros. Come get me. I did it. Viva Cristo Rey!



