Regina Magazine will no longer use the term 'Pope Francis' to refer to Jorge Bergoglio

Bergoglio is a public and stubborn heretic, who can no longer be called by any Catholic 'pope'. Much less this heresiarch can be called a Christian. St. Robert Bellarmine: "A manifest heretic is not a Christian, as is clearly taught by St. Cyprian, St. Athanasius, St. Augustine, St. Jerome, and others."
Dear Catholic priests and brothers after Bergoglio publicly violated the First Commandment by participating in a pagan ritual of WORSHIP to the Amazon goddess at least now you (who did not believe us when we told them that Bergoglio is not a pope because he was already a heretic, schismatic apostate in Argentina and was disqualified to be a pope as taught by the Magisterium of the Church) should then start calling Bergoglio "heretical Pope" BUT because this means denying the dogma of the Papacy and believing the heresy that a Pope can be a heretic which means that he who professes that belief is a heretic so you should at least stop calling him Pope. If you don't believe us then believe St. Robert Bellarmine, St. Francis de Sales , St. Antoninus of Florence and St. Thomas Aquinas.
St. Robert Bellarmine (1542-1621)
"A pope who is a manifest heretic automatically(per se) ceases to be pope and head, just as he ceases automatically tobe a Christian and a member of the Church. Wherefore, he can be judged andpunished by the Church. This is the teaching of the ancient Fathers whoteach that manifest heretics immediately lose all jurisdiction.", DeRomano Pontifice, II.30 [citing passages from Cyprian, Driedonus, and MelchoirCano in support of his position]
St. Francis de Sales (1567-1622)
Bishop and Doctor of the Church
"Now when the Pope is explicitly aheretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church . .."
St. Antoninus of Florence (1389-1459)
"In the case in which the pope wouldbecome a heretic, he would find himself, by that fact alone and withoutany other sentence, separated from the Church. A head separated from a bodycannot, as long as it remains separated, be head of the same body from whichit was cut off. "A pope who would be separated from the Church by heresy,therefore, would by that very fact itself cease to be head of the Church.He could not be a heretic and remain pope, because, since he is outsideof the Church, he cannot possess the keys of the Church." SummaTheologica, cited in Actes de Vatican I. V. Frond pub. St. Antoninus
St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274)
"It is absurd for a heretic to saythat he believes in Jesus Christ. To believe in a person is to give ourfull consent to his word and to all he teaches. True faith, therefore, isabsolute belief in Jesus Christ and in all He taught. Hence, he who doesnot adhere to everything Jesus Christ has prescribed for our salvation doesnot have any more of the Doctrine of Jesus Christ than the pagans, Jewsand Mohammedans."
"A species of unbelief belonging to those who profess the Christian Faith but corrupt its Dogmas." (SummaTh., II-II Q. 11. Art. 1)
