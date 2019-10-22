St.Theodoret, martyr, accused of having destroyed the statues of the gods

St. Theodoret of Antioch
' Emperor Julian the Apostate, who was the nephew of the Emperor Constantine I, made his uncle Julian a count and governor of the East. Hearing that in the treasury of one of churches of Antioch there was much wealth, Count Julian was determined to seize it and published a proclamation banning the clergy. Theodoret, a priest, who was keeper of the sacred vessels, refused to abandon his flock and continued publicly to celebrate the Divine Liturgy. Count Julian ordered that he should be arrested and brought before him, with his hands bound behind his back. Count Julian accused him of having destroyed the statues of the gods in a previous reign. Theodoret retorted by reproaching the Count with his apostasy. Count Julian now ordered that Theodoret should be tortured, and in consequence, the most atrocious torments were heaped upon this heroic priest, who bore them all with courage for the sake of his faith. It was said that Theodoret spoke these words to Count Julian and to the magistrate: "O most wretched man," he said, "you know well that at the day of judgment the crucified God Whom you blaspheme will send you and the tyrant whom you serve to hell." He was later beheaded on October 22, 362
St. Theodoret of Antioch ora pro nobis.
|Fertility idols with whom apostate Marxists desecrated the House of God were thrown into the Tiber River
The Code of Canon Law of 1917 states that we Catholics have a duty to reject error and heresy and everything that works against faith:
Canon 1325.1 - “The faithful are bound to profess their faith openly whenever under the circumstances silence, evasion, or their manner of acting would otherwise implicitly amount to a denial of the faith, or would involve contempt of religion, an offense to God, or scandal to the neighbor.”
Father E. Sylvester Berry in his book, The Apocalypse of St. John: “ . . . The ‘abomination of desolation’ has been wrought in many Catholic churches by heretics and apostates who have broken altars, scattered relics of martyrs and desecrated the Blessed Sacrament. At the time of the French Revolution a lewd woman was seated upon the altar of the cathedral in Paris and worshipped as the goddess of reason. Such things but faintly foreshadow the abominations that will desecrate churches in those sorrowful days when Antichrist will seat himself at the altar to be adored as God."
With Bergoglio's approval , Carmelite apostates allowed the ‘Anglican lesbian priestess’ Emelie Teresa Smith to desecrate the church of Santa Maria in Traspontina with pagan cults
It is the faithful Catholics who have the right to be preached by the shepherds the sound doctrine. That is why the Magisterium of the Church punishes heretics with the penalty of excommunication ipso Facto and the code of canon law states that heretics lose all jurisdiction, and Canon 1364 says that those who practice idolatry are immediately separated from the Church without requiring any statement from any Bishop or tribunal or Synod to determine it. Therefore, where are the Italian Catholic lawyers to sue the apostate Marxist Carmelite idolaters that allowed an Anglican lesbian to desecrate the House of God with pagan rituals ?
Archbishop Fulton Sheen prophesy on the Anti-Church : The third temptation in which Satan asked Christ to adore him and all the kingdoms of the world would be His, will become the temptation to have a new religion without a Cross, a liturgy without a world to come, a religion to destroy a religion, or a politics which is a religion–one that renders unto Caesar even the things that are God’s.
1 Corinthians 16:22
If any man love not our Lord Jesus Christ, let him be anathema, maranatha.
St. Robert Bellarmine: "A manifest heretic is not a Christian, as is clearly taught by St. Cyprian, St. Athanasius, St. Augustine, St. Jerome, and others."
