St.Theodoret, martyr, accused of having destroyed the statues of the gods

O Heavenly Physician and most Faithful Companion, Saint Raphael, who restored vision to the elder Tobit, conducted the young Tobias every step of his journey and preserved him unharmed; be pleased to hear my petition:



(State petition here)



O, Saint Raphael, be a doctor to my body and soul, cast away all shadows of ignorance, and assist me constantly in the perilous journey of this life, until you lead me to our Heavenly Home, where, as one of the elect, I may forever contemplate the Divine Countenance with thee. Amen



Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be,



Pray for us, o glorious St. Raphael, that we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.



Let us pray:



O God, who assigned blessed Raphael, the archangel, to be a companion on the road to your servant Tobias, grant to us Thy servants that we may be guarded by the protection of the same angel and be enforced by his assistance. Through Christ Our Lord. Amen

