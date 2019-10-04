At the Vatican the anti Pope Bergoglio participated in a pagan ritual in rebellion against God

St. Paul warns in his letter to the Romans that the Sodomites are idolaters.
Archbishop Fulton Sheen's Prophecy Fulfilled:
“[Satan] will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the [Catholic] Church. . . . It will be a mystical body of the Antichrist that will in all externals resemble the mystical body of Christ. . . . But the twentieth century will join the counterchurch because it claims to be infallible when its visible head speaks ex cathedra from Moscow on the subject of economics and politics, and as chief shepherd of world communism.”
Archbishop Fulton Sheen warned that: From the true Church will arise a false church led by a false pope.
Archbishop Fulton Sheen's Prophecy Fulfilled: “Christ’s Church the Catholic Church will be one; and the false Prophet will create the other.
The False Church will be worldly, ecumenical, and global. It will be a loose federation of churches and religions, forming some type of global association.
A world parliament of Churches. It will be emptied of all Divine content, it will be the mystical body of the anti-christ. The Mystical Body on earth today will have its Judas Iscariot, and he will be the false prophet. Satan will recruit him from our Bishops.”
Bergoglio publicly violates the First Commandment and publicly manifests his apostasy, schism and heresy. And he commits the sin of blasphemy against the Holy Spirit, defying the divine truth revealed to the Church and rejecting Catholic doctrine.
The First Commandment of God
Lesson 16 from the Baltimore Cathechism
205. How does a Catholic sin against faith? A Catholic sins against faith by apostasy, heresy, indifferentism, and by taking part in non-Catholic worship.
Prophetic vision to Marie-Julie Jahenny fulfilled “I will overthrow the temple of Your prayers,” Satan cries out: “in which I will establish idols which they will adore. Everything which, in time of peace, is in residence in Your temples, will be broken down, dragged out of them and reduced to dust by my own.”
