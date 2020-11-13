Bergoglio pushed Same-Sex pseudo-Marriage in Mexico

Mexican Apostate bishops agree with Bergoglio on homosexual civil unions
by Martin Barillas • ChurchMilitant.com • November 13, 2020
MEXICO CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - According to pro-family advocates in Mexico, Pope Francis worked a "miracle" to advance the LGBTQ agenda in the state of Puebla, where the state legislature voted in favor of legal reforms to guarantee same-sex "marriage."
Puebla lawmakers last week approved a measure to modify 10 articles of the state's civil code — among them, an article defining marriage as between one man and one woman. With the measure's passage, Puebla now complies with the Supreme Court of Mexico's 2015 decision greenlighting same-sex "marriage" and calling on states to make reforms to permit it.
In some Mexican states, both same-sex "marriage" and civil unions (Spanish: sociedad de convivencia) are permitted. This is the terminology reportedly used by Pope Francis and cited in the recently released documentary film Francesco. In an interview in the film, the pontiff said that homosexuals not only "have a right to be a part of the family" but also "have a right to a family." In the film, Francis said, "Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of [their homosexuality]."
"What we have to have is a civil union [convivencia civil] law; that way they are legally covered. I defended that," said the Pope about his support for homosexual civil unions when he was still archbishop of Buenos Aires. He thus contradicted the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which stated in 2013 that "Respect for homosexual persons cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions."
On Oct. 30, Abp. Franco Coppola, the papal nuncio to Mexico, revealed Vatican guidance on his Facebook page, which claimed that Francis' comments on civil unions were taken out of context and that homosexual director Evgeny Afineevsky had spliced together bits of an old interview for inclusion in the new documentary. However, it confirmed the Pope's contention that homosexual unions should have certain legal protections.
After the uproar, it became clear that Afineevsky had misled the media by claiming the Pope had granted two on-camera interviews. One of the Pope's comments came from an unaired May 2019 interview with Mexican network Televisa about a unique case in Argentina. Afineevsky had access to the Vatican's uncut, original tape in the archives.
