Wishing You A Blessed Thanksgiving

Prayers of Thanksgiving
Since not a moment passes in life in which we do not experience the goodness of God, we owe Him gratitude. Saint Paul instructs us: "In all things give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus regarding you all" (1 Thess. 5:18). Not only should we thank God for the particular benefits received each day, but we should also give thanks for our creation, for our redemption, and for the gift of faith.
Father in Heaven, Creator of all and source of all goodness and love, please look kindly upon us and receive our heartfelt gratitude in this time of giving thanks.
Thank you for all the graces and blessings. You have betowed upon us, spiritual and temporal: our faith and religious heritage. Our food and shelter, our health, the loves we have for one another, our family and friends.
Dear Father, in Your infinite generosity, please grant us continued graces and blessing throughout the coming year.
This we ask in the Name of Jesus, Your Son and our Brother. Amen.
No comments:
Post a Comment