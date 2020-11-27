Blessing and Investiture with Miraculous Medal

[Priest vests in surplice and white stole]
+. Our help is in the name of the Lord R. Who made heaven and earth +. The Lord be with you R. And also with you
Let us pray.
Almighty and merciful God, Who by the many appearances on earth of the Immaculate Virgin Mary were pleased to work miracles again and again for the salvation of souls; kindly pour out Your blessing + on this medal, so that all who devoutly wear it and reverence it may experience the patronage of Mary Immaculate and obtain mercy from You; through Christ our Lord. AMEN.
[Priest sprinkles Miraculous Medal(s) with Holy Water, then presents it to person(s) saying:]
Take this holy medal; wear it with faith, and handle it with due devotion, so that the holy and Immaculate Queen of Heaven may protect and defend you. And as she is ever ready to renew her wondrous acts of kindness, may she obtain for you in her mercy whatever you humbly ask of God, so that both in life and in death you may rest happily in her motherly embrace. AMEN.
Lord, have mercy. Christ, have mercy. Lord, have mercy.
Our Father, . . .
+. And lead us not into temptation R. But deliver us from evil +. Queen conceived without Original Sin R. Pray for us who have recourse to thee +. O, Lord, hear my prayer R. And let my cry come unto thee +. The Lord be with you R. And also with you
Let us pray.
Lord Jesus Christ, Who willed that Your Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary conceived without sin, should become illustrious through countless miracles; grant that we who ever seek her patronage may finally possess everlasting joys. We ask this of You, Who lives and reigns forever and ever, AMEN.
