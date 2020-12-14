Cdl. Burke: COVID is being used for ‘Great Reset’ to attack ‘freedom’ and ‘families’

‘Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information. What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.’'The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation.'
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Raymond Burke has warned of the danger of “certain forces” who are using the cover of COVID-19 to promote “fear,” attack freedom and the family, and so advance the “Great Reset.”
“Our nation is going through a crisis which threatens its very future as free and democratic. The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation,” he said.
The former Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura delivered a forthright homily, in which he outlined the widespread influence of communism, and the manner in which freedom is under attack through the measures related to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12, at the Shrine church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Burke noted how America has become reliant upon communism and the communist state of China. “To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation, remain safe and prosper,” the cardinal warned.
Cardinal Burke: Forces of the ‘Great Reset’ Have Used COVID to Advance ‘Evil Agenda’
