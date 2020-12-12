🌹 Prayer to Our Lady of Guadalupe Patron of the Pro-Life Movement 🌹

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pro-life Prayer
Priests for Life
Oh Mary, Mother of Jesus and Mother of Life,
We honor you as Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Thank you for pointing us to Jesus your Son,
The only Savior and hope of the world.
Renew our hope in him,
That we all may have the courage to say Yes to life,
And to defend those children in danger of abortion.
Give us your compassion
To reach out to those tempted to abort,
And to those suffering from a past abortion.
Lead us to the day when abortion
Will be a sad, past chapter in our history.
Keep us close to Jesus, the Life of the World,
Who is Lord forever and ever. Amen.
Prayers to St. Gerard Majella
Against the Forces of Anti-life
Great Wonderworker of our day, St. Gerard, Powerful protector of the mother and the unborn child, beg God, we beseech you, to conquer the horrible forces of anti-life, and to enlighten those in error that they may understand the deadly malice of their sin and return to the observance of His holy law. Pray, also, for mothers that they may highly cherish their wonderful prerogative of motherhood and bring up their children in the holy love and fear of God for the salvation of their own souls and to the eternal praise and glory of His name. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Let us Pray:
Almighty eternal God Who in Your all-wise Providence have deigned to raise up St. Gerard Majella to be the glorious protector of the mother and the unborn child, grant we beseech You through the powerful intercession of this Your servant that the doctrine of anti-life may be destroyed from the face of the earth forever, so that the Christian family may again flourish to the eternal praise and glory of Your most holy name. Through the merits of Jesus Christ, Your Son, our Lord, Who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Ghost, one God, forever and ever. Amen.
(Three Hail Marys and Three Glorys)
No comments:
Post a Comment