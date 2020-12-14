Republican Electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and New Mexico Cast Votes for President Trump

🙏"Nothing can resist the power of prayer. The walls of the Deep State, behind which evil is barricaded, will come crashing down. We don't need material strengthen to fight because we have the Lord of Armies at our side." - Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano at the Stop-the Steal rally in Washington, D.C.
Steven Ertelt Dec 14, 2020 | 4:04PM Washington, DC
Republican electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada today cast their presidential votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Although their states will likely certify the Electoral College votes from their Democrat counterparts for pro-abortion candidate Joe Biden, the act of voting for Trump preserves their right to have their votes count should legal challenges in their states ultimate reserve the results.
The Pennsylvania Republican Party said the Trump campaign asked the Republican electors to do this in order to preserve any potential rights to legal challenges that could overturn Monday’s vote due to evidence of election fraud.
“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” Trump campaign Pennsylvania chair Bernie Comfort said in a statement. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”
BREAKING: REPUBLICAN ELECTORS CAST PROCEDURAL VOTE , SEEK TO PRESERVE TRUMP CAMPAIGN LEGAL CHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/XVWuR5WzvN
— PA GOP (@PAGOP) December 14, 2020
Republican electors in Georgia did the same thing.
Meanwhile, in another part of the GA State Capitol, 16 GOP electors cast ballots for Trump, declaring that “the contest of the election is ongoing.” Photo via @HaistenWillis, who’s reporting from the room. pic.twitter.com/xnPrBQIHsw
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 14, 2020
And Republican members of the Electoral College are attempting to do the same thing.
Breaking: A group of GOP electors for Donald Trump arrives at the Capitol, heading towards the chamber to try to get inside to cast their Electoral College votes #ElectoralCollege #Michigan #2020Election pic.twitter.com/88kwEVZVOy
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020
