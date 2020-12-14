"It is a grave offense not to work for the extermination of heresy when this monstrous infection requires action"
(Council of Vienne)

Monday, December 14, 2020

Republican Electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan and New Mexico Cast Votes for President Trump




 🙏"Nothing can resist the power of prayer. The walls of the Deep State, behind which evil is barricaded, will come crashing down. We don't need material strengthen to fight because we have the Lord of Armies at our side." - Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano at the Stop-the Steal rally in Washington, D.C.



Lots of exciting, unexpected news today, namely - it's now confirmed that PA, GA, NV, WI and AZ GOP have all sent an alternate slate of electoral college votes for President Trump, which preserves his legal rights and offers other avenues for securing the presidency from rampant and widescale election fraud.
This election's not over yet. Far from it.


Steven Ertelt   Dec 14, 2020   |   4:04PM    Washington, DC 

Republican electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada today cast their presidential votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Although their states will likely certify the Electoral College votes from their Democrat counterparts for pro-abortion candidate Joe Biden, the act of voting for Trump preserves their right to have their votes count should legal challenges in their states ultimate reserve the results.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party said the Trump campaign asked the Republican electors to do this in order to preserve any potential rights to legal challenges that could overturn Monday’s vote due to evidence of election fraud.

“We took this procedural vote to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” Trump campaign Pennsylvania chair Bernie Comfort said in a statement. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters.”

Republican electors in Georgia did the same thing.

And Republican members of the Electoral College are attempting to do the same thing.

"The only date in the Constitution is Jan. 20," Miller said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends." "We have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election."



Daily prayer recommended by Fr. Ripperger : Jesus and Mary, I ask that if it be Your Holy Will, that any curses or evil sent against the President or the election process be sent back from whence they came. 


Abp. Viganó at Jericho March: We must pray ‘truth will triumph over lies, justice over abuse and fraud’


O Lord...Make vain the assaults of those who, blinded by vice and hatred of Thee, wish to subject our Nation and the whole world to the tyranny of sin and rebellion.

