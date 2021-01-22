Apostate Biden marks Roe v. Wade anniversary with pledge to make abortion available for ‘everyone’

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden, who calls himself Catholic, marked the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that brought legal abortion to all of America with a pledge that he will make sure that “everyone” who wants it has access to the procedure of killing their preborn children.
“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care — including reproductive health care — regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status,” said Biden via a White House Press Office statement that was attributed to both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
