Abp. Cordileone Slams Apostate Nancy Pelosi

'No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion'
SAN FRANCISCO (ChurchMilitant.com) - An archbishop in California is checking the speaker of the House after she slammed pro-life Trump voters committed to saving the lives of babies slaughtered in abortions.
On Thursday, Abp. Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco shot back at Pelosi beginning with what he called the "obvious."
"Nancy Pelosi does not speak for the Catholic Church. She speaks as a high-level important government leader, and as a private citizen," said Cordileone. "And on the question of the equal dignity of human life in the womb, she also speaks in direct contradiction to a fundamental human right that Catholic teaching has consistently championed for 2,000 years."
Cordileone, archbishop of Pelosi's home diocese, spelled out the Church's 2,000-year precedent against abortion:
Christians have always understood that the commandment "Thou shall not kill" applies to all life, including life in the womb. Around the end of the first century the Letter of Barnabas states: "You shall not slay the child by procuring abortion; nor, again, shall you destroy it after it is born." One thousand eight hundred and sixty-five years later, the Second Vatican Council affirmed: "Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes" (Gaudium et Spes, n. 51).
Pope Francis continues this unbroken teaching. Addressing participants in the conference, "Yes to Life! — Taking Care of the Precious Gift of Life in Its Frailty" on May 25, 2019, he condemned abortion in the strongest possible terms: "Is it licit to eliminate a human life to solve a problem? ... It is not licit. Never, never eliminate a human life ... to solve a problem. Abortion is never the answer that women and families are looking for."
Cordileone further declared: "No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion," adding the evocative words, "Our land is soaked with the blood of the innocent, and it must stop."
