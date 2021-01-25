The apostate Joe Biden Received Sacrilegious Communion at ultra-liberal Jesuit-run church Despite Celebrating Abortion Two Days Before

President Joe Biden received communion during Catholic mass Sunday in Washington, D.C. even though he celebrated abortion two days before.
Catholic leaders are debating whether Biden, a pro-abortion Democrat, should receive communion because he openly defies the sanctity of human life and other church teachings. Some bishops have said the president should not participate in the sacrament, while others say they will not deny it to him.
The Christian Post reports Biden received communion Sunday when he and his family attended mass at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown area of D.C. Biden used to attend the same church when he served as vice president under President Barack Obama.
During another service at the church that Biden did not attend, prayers were said for unborn babies. According to the report, one person prayed that “the dignity of the human person be realized and upheld, especially the elderly and the unborn, the prisoner and the migrant.”
They also prayed for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “lead our country toward unity and justice for all people.”
But Biden’s pro-abortion policies are not unifying or just. They do not respect the dignity of every human life; quite the opposite, they would expand the killing of unborn babies in abortions and force taxpayers to fund their deaths.
In recent months, Rhode Island Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin, Bishop Samuel Aquila of the Archdiocese of Denver, Colorado, Philadelphia Archbishop emeritus Charles Chaput, Father Patrick McCafferty of Belfast and others have said they do not think Biden should receive communion unless he repents.
“By his actions during the course of his public life, Mr. Biden has demonstrated that he is not in full communion with the Catholic Church,” Chaput wrote at First Things late last year.
He criticized Biden for supporting a “grave moral evil” that has “resulted in the destruction of millions of innocent lives.”
Some Catholic leaders, however, disagree. In November, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, D.C. said he will not refuse to give communion to Biden.
Gregory said it is normal for Catholics to have disagreements; they are part of “being a family, a family of faith. The difficulty is too many people want to throw out of the family of faith people with whom they have disagreements.”
Biden’s plans and the people leading his administration are radically pro-abortion. They also oppose religious freedom protections for Catholic charities and employers. His vice president, Kamala Harris, has been accused of anti-Catholic bigotry. She also prosecuted pro-life undercover journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s aborted baby body parts trade.
If Biden does what he promised, abortions could increase across America. Not only does he plan to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns it, he also wants to end the Hyde Amendment and force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions.
About 900,000 unborn babies are aborted every year in America, and about 62 million have been aborted since 1973 when the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to legalize abortion on demand. Without the Hyde Amendment, researchers at the Charlotte Lozier Institute predict 60,000 more unborn babies could be killed in abortions each year.
In April, Biden went so far as to call the killing of unborn babies an “essential medical service” during the coronavirus pandemic. His health care plan would expand abortions as well by forcing insurance companies to cover abortions as “essential” health care under Obamacare.
He also promised to undo all of President Donald Trump’s progress for life, including restoring funding to the billion-dollar abortion chain Planned Parenthood.
On religious freedom, Biden’s position also is deeply troubling. Biden has endorsed anti-religious freedom policies that would force nuns, religious charities and hospitals to violate their deeply-held beliefs by funding the killing of unborn babies in abortions and potentially even by helping to facilitate their deaths. He also promised to restore an Obama-era mandate that would force the nuns with Little Sisters of the Poor and other religious employers to fund contraception, including types that may cause abortions, in their employee health insurance plans.
