Take Action: Ask Abp Salvatore Cordileone to excommunicate Nancy Pelosi this time

One Peter Yorke Way
San Francisco, CA 94109
415-614-5500
Fax 415-614-5555
info@sfarchdiocese.org
https://www.sfarchdiocese.org/archbishop-cordileone
1 Corinthians 5:13 God will judge those outside. “Drive out the wicked person from among you.
"Excommunication is a canonical penalty that does prevent one from receiving the sacraments, but it includes other provisions as well.
Excommunication is, in part, a medicinal penalty intended to encourage a person to repent and be reconciled.
Can. 915 Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion.
Cardinal Burke said about Pelosi: Certainly this is a case when Canon 915 must be applied. This is a person who obstinately, after repeated admonitions, persists in a grave sin — cooperating with the crime of procured abortion — and still professes to be a devout Catholic. September 26, 2013 (NCR)
In the NCR's article "Has the Vatican Excommunicated Pelosi?" it was clarified that: A statement made in a newspaper interview, it is not a judicial act.