"IT IS A GRAVE OFFENSE NOT TO WORK FOR THE EXTERMINATION OF HERESY WHEN THIS MONSTROUS INFECTION REQUIRES ACTION"
— Council of Vienne ♰♰♰

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Take Action: Ask Abp Salvatore Cordileone to excommunicate Nancy Pelosi this time

 


TAKE ACTION: Please ask Bishop Cordileone for the public excommunication of the apostate Nancy Pelosi 
Cordileone, Archbishop Salvatore J.

Archbishop of San Francisco
One Peter Yorke Way, San Francisco CA 94109 
email: archbishop@sfarch.org Phone:415.614.5500

CONTACT
One Peter Yorke Way
San Francisco, CA 94109
415-614-5500
Fax 415-614-5555
info@sfarchdiocese.org


https://www.sfarchdiocese.org/archbishop-cordileone



1 Corinthians 5:13 God will judge those outside. “Drive out the wicked person from among you.

"Excommunication is a canonical penalty that does prevent one from receiving the sacraments, but it includes other provisions as well.

Excommunication is, in part, a medicinal penalty intended to encourage a person to repent and be reconciled.

Can.  915 Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion. 

Cardinal Burke said about Pelosi: Certainly this is a case when Canon 915 must be applied. This is a person who obstinately, after repeated admonitions, persists in a grave sin — cooperating with the crime of procured abortion — and still professes to be a devout Catholic. September 26, 2013 (NCR)

In the NCR's article "Has the Vatican Excommunicated Pelosi?" it was clarified that: A statement made in a newspaper interview, it is not a judicial act. 


San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone says Pelosi is ‘in direct contradiction’ to Church teaching 







March 25, 2020 Faithful Catholics are calling out San Francisco's Abp. Salvatore Cordileone for allowing pro-death Democrat Nancy Pelosi to publicly present herself as a Catholic in good standing.


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)