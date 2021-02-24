"IT IS A GRAVE OFFENSE NOT TO WORK FOR THE EXTERMINATION OF HERESY WHEN THIS MONSTROUS INFECTION REQUIRES ACTION"
— Council of Vienne ♰♰♰

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Is Bergoglio Catholic? He is going to pray at a straight up ancient pagan temple

 



Church Militant  

Ziggurat: Defiance of Christ



(...) Meanwhile, the conservative website Not the Bee (part of the popular satirical Christian Babylon Bee media) is deriding the "woke pope" for preaching on harmony between the children of Abraham "instead of preaching Christ crucified." 

"It's funny, because I don't remember Peter telling the Pharisees that Abraham was the name under Heaven by which people could be saved," author Joel Abbott quips.

Noting that the interfaith prayer is "to be held on the site of the ancient Babylonian temple dedicated to the moon god Nanna," Abbott excoriates: "I look forward to Francis doing an 'ancient gods' tour where he offers alms and prayers at the temples of Baal, Asherah, Dagon, and Molech!"

Joel Abbott Feb 23rd, 2021 10:48 am

Just when I think the Woke Pope can't get any more heretical, he goes and one ups himself with an "interfaith" prayer to be held on the site of the ancient Babylonian temple dedicated to the moon god Nanna.

Great Ziggurat of Ur



"Nanna is the Mesopotamian god of the moon and wisdom. He is one of the oldest gods in the Mesopotamian pantheon. His cult center was the great temple at Ur" Ancient.eu


Pope Francis also "skipped those days in pope school" where he would have learned that "God's covenantal promises — including the atonement of Christ — would come only through Abraham's son Isaac," Abbott stresses.



Muslims believe Ishmael to be the heir of God's promise. 

Romans 9:7-8

and not all of Abraham’s children are his true descendants; but “It is through Isaac that descendants shall be named for you.”  This means that it is not the children of the flesh who are the children of God, but the children of the promise are counted as descendants.

“The antichrist presents himself as a pacifist, ecologist and ecumenist” 

Hebrew Bible scholar exposes unfounded claims of 'Abraham's House'


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)