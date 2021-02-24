Is Bergoglio Catholic? He is going to pray at a straight up ancient pagan temple

Ziggurat: Defiance of Christ
(...) Meanwhile, the conservative website Not the Bee (part of the popular satirical Christian Babylon Bee media) is deriding the "woke pope" for preaching on harmony between the children of Abraham "instead of preaching Christ crucified."
"It's funny, because I don't remember Peter telling the Pharisees that Abraham was the name under Heaven by which people could be saved," author Joel Abbott quips.
Noting that the interfaith prayer is "to be held on the site of the ancient Babylonian temple dedicated to the moon god Nanna," Abbott excoriates: "I look forward to Francis doing an 'ancient gods' tour where he offers alms and prayers at the temples of Baal, Asherah, Dagon, and Molech!"
Joel Abbott Feb 23rd, 2021 10:48 amJust when I think the Woke Pope can't get any more heretical, he goes and one ups himself with an "interfaith" prayer to be held on the site of the ancient Babylonian temple dedicated to the moon god Nanna.
|Great Ziggurat of Ur
|"Nanna is the Mesopotamian god of the moon
Muslims believe Ishmael to be the heir of God's promise.
and not all of Abraham’s children are his true descendants; but “It is through Isaac that descendants shall be named for you.” This means that it is not the children of the flesh who are the children of God, but the children of the promise are counted as descendants.
“The antichrist presents himself as a pacifist, ecologist and ecumenist”
