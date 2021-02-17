Archbishop Naumann: Biden “has the responsibility not to present himself for Holy Communion”

Pro-Abortion Joe Biden “should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic”
KANSAS CITY, Kansas, February 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden must “stop defining himself as a devout Catholic” on account of his pro-abortion activism, said Kansas Archbishop Joseph Naumann in a recent interview, adding that the U.S. bishops “need to correct” the president for “acting contrary to the Catholic faith.”
Naumann made these comments when asked by Catholic World Report in a Feb. 13 interview how America’s bishops ought to respond to Biden professing himself to be a devout Catholic while being 100 percent pro-abortion.
“I can tell you how this bishop is responding,” he said. “The president should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic, and acknowledge that his view on abortion is contrary to Catholic moral teaching. It would be a more honest approach from him to say he disagreed with his Church on this important issue and that he was acting contrary to Church teaching.”
“When he says he is a devout Catholic, we bishops have the responsibility to correct him. Although people have given this president power and authority, he cannot define what it is to be a Catholic and what Catholic moral teaching is,” he continued.
“What he is doing now is usurping the role of the bishops and confusing people. He’s declaring that he’s Catholic, and is going to force people to support abortion through their tax dollars. The bishops need to correct him, as the president is acting contrary to the Catholic faith,” he added.
The Kansas City archbishop, who serves as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, added later in the interview that Biden “has the responsibility not to present himself for Holy Communion.”
