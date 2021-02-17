“Turn away from sin and be faithful to the Gospel”

Prayer
O my God! who art all love, I thank Thee for having established the fast of Lent to purify my conscience, to strengthen my virtue, and to make me worthy of approaching Thy holy table. Grant me the grace to keep the fast as a Christian. I am resolved to love God above all things, and my neighbor as myself for the love of God; and, in testimony of this love, I will join fasting with prayer and alms. Amen
"Repent and believe in the Gospel" (Cf Mark 1:15 )
"Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return"
THE CATECHISM OF ST. PIUS X
20 Q. Are those who are not bound to fast, exempt from all mortification?
A. Those who are not bound by the obligation of fasting are not exempt from all mortification, because all are bound to do penance.
21 Q. For what purpose has Lent been instituted?
A. Lent has been instituted to imitate in some way the rigorous fast of forty days undergone by Jesus Christ in the desert, and to prepare us by penitential exercises to celebrate the feast of Easter devoutly.
The Precept of Holy Communion
51 Q. When are we bound to receive Communion?
A. We are bound to go to Communion once a year, at Easter, each one in his own parish; and also when in danger of death.
33 Q. What conditions are necessary to make a good Communion?
A. To make a good communion three conditions are necessary: (1) To be in the grace of God (2) To be fasting (before) Holy Communion; (3) To know what we are about to receive, and to approach Holy Communion devoutly.
34 Q. What is meant by being in the grace of God?
A. To be in the grace of God means to have a pure conscience And to be free from every mortal sin.
35 Q. What should one who knows that he is in mortal sin do before receiving Communion?
A. One who knows that he is in mortal sin must make a good confession before going to Holy Communion, for even an act of perfect contrition is not enough without confession to enable one who is in mortal sin to receive Holy Communion properly.
36 Q. Why does not even an act of perfect contrition suffice to enable one who knows he is in mortal sin to go to Communion?
A. Because the Church, out of respect for this sacrament, has ordained that no one in mortal sin should dare to go to Communion without first going to confession.
37 Q. Does he who goes to Communion in mortal sin receive Jesus Christ?
A. He who goes to Communion in mortal sin receives Jesus Christ but not His grace; moreover, he commits a sacrilege and renders himself deserving of sentence of damnation.
494. Is the second and third commandments of the Church satisfied with a sacrilegious confession or communion? - Whoever made a confession and sacrilegious communion would not satisfy the second and third commandments of the Church, because the intention of the Church is that we receive these sacraments for the purpose that were instituted, which is our sanctification.
30 Q. Suppose that a man is a member of the Catholic Church, but does not put her teaching into practice, will he be saved?
A. He who is a member of the Catholic Church and does not put her teaching into practice is a dead member, and hence will not be saved; for towards the salvation of an adult not only Baptism and faith are required, but, furthermore, works in keeping with faith.
