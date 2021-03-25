Bergoglio Appoints Openly Gay Juan Carlos Cruz to “Pontifical Commission for Protecting Minors”

The apostate Cruz, in addition to being an openly homosexual, is a gay activist who defends Same-Sex pseudo marriages.
The apostate nun Marxist & gay activist
Sister Lucia Caram congratulated him.
1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived! Fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, male prostitutes, sodomites, homosexual* “effeminate nor sodomites.”...—none of these will inherit the kingdom of God.
