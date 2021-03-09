Bergoglio called a Muslim leader who worships the false god Allah ‘a man of God’, ‘a wise man’ , ‘a next door saint’

In the midst of all his seeming love for humanity and his glib talk of freedom and equality, he will have one great secret which he will tell to no one: he will not believe in God. Because his religion will be brotherhood without the fatherhood of God, he will deceive even the elect. Prophetic Warnings from Fulton J Sheen
Daniel 11:32 He shall seduce with flattery those who violate the covenant; but the people who know their God shall stand firm and take action.
.- On his flight to Rome from Baghdad on Monday, Pope Francis said that Iraq’s top Shiite cleric is a “humble and wise man,” and their March 6 meeting had a “universal message” about the importance of fraternity.
“I believe it was a universal message,” Pope Francis responded. “I felt the duty of this pilgrimage of faith and penance to go and find a great, a wise man, a man of God.”
Francis added that these qualities could be perceived only by listening to al-Sistani. “This meeting did my soul good. He is a light,” he said.
These wisemen are everywhere because God’s wisdom has been spread all over the world.
Vatican City (AsiaNews) Asked about relations with Islam and his meeting with Al-Sistani, Francis answered by revealing that the Abu Dhabi document “was prepared with the Grand Imam in secret, over six months.” It was “a first step” and “we can say that this was the second and that there will be more.”
It also happens the same with the saints, who are not only those who are on the altars, they are the everyday saints, the ones I call “next-door saints.” Men and women who live their faith, whatever it may be, with coherence. Who live human values with coherence, fraternity with coherence. I believe that we should discover these people, highlight them, because there are so many examples. When there are scandals in the Church, many, this does not help, but we show the people seeking the path of fraternity. The saints next door. And we will find the people of our family, for sure. For sure a few grandpas, a few grandmas.
I have come in my Father’s name, and you do not accept me; if another comes in his own name, you will accept him. - John 5:43
